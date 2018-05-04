Event-filled weekend draws out-of-towners to downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It’s a busy weekend in downtown St. Louis.

Fans are making their way to Scottrade to see U2. It’s bringing in a lot of out of towners, some from as far away as Milan, Italy. Bono isn’t the only big event in St. Louis this weekend; there’s baseball at Busch Stadium.

“It’s a good rivalry great times between Chicago and St. Louis,” says one fan.

It’s bringing Cardinals and Cubs fans together for a little friendly competition. But some were worried the crowds would be scared away after a fatal shooting at Ballpark Village last weekend.

“It’s a safe place to come there’s always plenty of security around it’s just a family-oriented place and I always feel safe,” says one woman.

While a busy weekend for the city is good for Restaurants bars and hotels you can see the impact on the roads and especially the parking.

“Pretty early in the morning for traffic so I was a little surprised,” says one traveler.

Another says, “They’re Cub fans all over the town, we had a hard time getting a hotel because of the Cub fans. There was only one hotel available, the rest were all full.”

“It’s always good when people come to town and spend the money to support their teams and the city,” says one fan.