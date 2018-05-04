× Firefighters at north St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS, MO — Firefighters are at a house fire in the 5000 block of Minerva in north St. Louis.

A neighbor tells FOX 2 that someone was on the third floor attempting to escape before firefighters arrived on the scene. He heard glass breaking and then saw flames. It is not clear if that person made it out. But, there is no ambulance at the home.

There are many firefighters at the scene. It appears that they have the fire under control.