Greitens administration posted document with unauthorized signature

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Records obtained by The Associated Press show that Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ administration posted a document online bearing an authorized signature of another elected official.

At issue is an executive order issued by Greitens shortly after he took office in January 2017 that directed state agencies to look for ways to cut regulations.

Records provided Friday to the AP show the version posted to the governor’s website differed from the official version filed with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Although Ashcroft never approved the version on the governor’s website, his signature nonetheless appeared at the bottom of it.

Governor’s spokesman Parker Briden said staff accidentally uploaded a draft version. But Briden said he didn’t know how or why Ashcroft’s signature came to be placed on it.