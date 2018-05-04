Hazelwood School District responds to Missouri’s state auditor Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO- The Hazlewood School District will respond to Missouri's state auditor today.

Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the district a fair rating after the audit found the superintendent and assistant superintendent received too much money for their travel allowance. The audit also criticized the district for spending $4.7 million for computers that were under-used by students.

The school board president and superintendent will hold a press conference Friday at 7:30am at the administration building on New Halls Ferry Road.