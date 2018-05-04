Homers for Health HR Derby raises money for Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – More than 300 batters turned out at Forest Park Friday afternoon, trying to go yard for a good cause.

“I only entered because my friend was doing it and then once I qualified for the finals, it was against my whole school and super fun and then I got here,” says eighth-grader Mia Howse.

The Homers for Health Home Run Derby, a fun way to raise money and awareness for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Earlier this year, students from 43 area schools, ages kindergarten through the eighth grade, helped raise funds for this fun day out by competing in a home run derby at their school.

The winners got to participate in Friday’s championships.

“Three dollars, I mean, you can spare three dollars for kids that need it,” says eighth-grader Ty Maschhhoff.

Both KTVI, Fox 2, and KPLR News 11 have been the media sponsor for homers for health since it began in 2012.

“Homers for Health goes to our children’s fund and it really helps the greatest area in our hospital,” says Sandy Koller, VP Philanthropy Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. “So this year we’re able to support is our bone marrow transplant area, along with our child life which includes art therapy, dance therapy, music therapy for the kids.”

Four teams, led by St. Louis Cardinals players Jed Gyorko, Tyler Lyons, Adam Wainwright, and Matt Carpenter, took the field. But first, on this May 4th, some pictures and a couple of Star Wars characters stopping by Boeing Aviation Field for all the action.

“They do such a great job that it makes it easy for us to help them any way we can,” says Jed Gyorko, St. Louis Cardinal third baseman. “The great work they do is just a small part for us to come out and spend some time with the kids.”

“All these kids here today hitting home runs we know they’re excited to come out here and show their power,” says Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinal Pitcher. “It’s fun to interact with the kids and we know we’re helping a bunch of them at Cardinal Glennon so it’s a great day.”