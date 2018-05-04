In Your Neighborhood: St. Louis, Riverfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - FOX 2 News in the Morning visited St. Louis, Riverfront as part of the "In Your Neighborhood" series. We cruised the Mississipi River on the Tom Sawyer Riverboat, toured the new Gateway Arch grounds and saw history differently at the museum.

The Gateway Arch has long been an international destination. The revamped riverfront will be 70 percent more accessible during tourism season, encouraging more tourists and more vendors to cruise down to the riverfront.

