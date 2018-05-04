× Man sentenced to life in prison for Kansas bar shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man who fatally shot an Indian national and wounded two other men in an apparent hate crime has been sentenced to life in prison.

Adam Purinton was sentenced Friday for premeditated first-degree murder in the February 2017 death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla.

Kuchibhotla’s friend, Alok Madasani, was wounded. Another man, Ian Grillot, was shot when he tried to intervene.

Witnesses said Purinton, who is white, yelled “Get out of my country” before firing at the two tech workers from India who had stopped for a drink at Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

Purinton was also given two sentences of about 14 years for the wounding the two men. He wouldn’t be eligible for parole for 77.5 years.

Purinton still faces hate crime charges in federal court.