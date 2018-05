Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO- Friday, May 4th is "May the Fourth Be With You", or Star Wars Day. It's a day when Star Wars fans celebrate the iconic movie franchise.

Denny's restaurants celebrate the holiday with a brand new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' inspired menu. Fans can also visit Denny`s for exclusive trading cards featuring characters from the movie.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' hits theaters May, 24th.

For the full list of menu items visit: www.dennys.com