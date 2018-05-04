Missouri to hold session to consider impeaching governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- The Missouri Legislature will convene later this month to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.

House and Senate leaders announced Thursday that they had enough petition signatures of lawmakers to convene a special session at 6:30 p.m. on May 18 _ just 30 minutes after the regular session ends.

It will mark the first time in Missouri history that a Legislature has called itself into a special session.

The move comes as Greitens faces two felony charges _ one related to a 2015 extramarital affair and the other to using a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign.

If the House votes to impeach Greitens, the Senate would choose a judicial panel to conduct a trial on whether to remove him from office.