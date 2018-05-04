× Recipe: Mexican Style Street Corn

You can start the Cinco de Mayo party early at the Presentation Room at L’École Culinaire. Chef Parks shares recipe so you can party at home over the weekend.

Ingredients:

4 ears corn

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp cumin

1/2 cup cotija cheese

1 each lime juiced

Directions: Bring a pot of water to a boil and place corn inside for 3-5 minutes to soften the kernels. Remove and grill to finish. In the meantime, place the remaining ingredients in a bowl and mix until homogenous. After pulling the corn from the grill, immediately rub heavily with the mixture. Sprinkle with more cheese and chili powder if desired. Serve immediately.

Presentation Room at L’École Culinaire

9811 South Forty Drive

St. Louis, MO, 63124

(314) 587-2433