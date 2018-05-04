Send your pics into the massive #YouArch montage to be a part of history

ST. LOUIS, MO — Want to be a part of history? The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is asking the public to participate in the #YourArch campaign. They’re combining thousands of photos into a one-of-a-kind collaborative photo montage.

The Arch-inspired image will be unveiled at the Museum at the Gateway Arch grand opening celebration on July 3, 2018. Images will be taken from pictures posted with the hashtag #YourArch to Instagram or Twitter. Pics can also be sent through the campaign’s website, www.YourArch.org.

What sort of pictures should you send? The Gateway Arch Park Foundation says they’re looking for both newly-snapped selfies and vintage throwbacks of people with the Arch and the surrounding Gateway Arch Park.

#Arch views on a Friday?

Not a bad day at the office.

✌️out work week!

Hellllllo weekend! 🙌 Heading to the @GatewayArchSTL this weekend? Share pics using #YourArch and be a part of a montage to be revealed July 3!

More info ➡️ https://t.co/23zlPVHn7F. pic.twitter.com/eNyiHS1i3S — Lisa Hart (@LisaGHart) May 4, 2018