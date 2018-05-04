Song of the Day – Denny’s

Posted 7:00 am, May 4, 2018, by

May the fourth be with you! Denny’s and Solo: A Star Wars Story have teamed up! Try the all-new movie-inspired menu with a $25 dollar gift card from FOX 2!

Denny’s and Solo: A Star Wars Story have teamed up! Try the all-new movie-inspired menu and purchase a pack of the collectible character trading cards, available only at Denny’s. Proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry in the fight against childhood hunger. Solo: A Star Wars Story, in theaters May, 25th!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, May 4th.  Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary.  Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER HERE!