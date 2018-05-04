Woman threatening to cut judge’s throat ordered to receive psych exam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The trial for the woman accused of threatening to cut the throat of a St. Louis judge has been delayed.

St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Rex Burlison recently ordered Valerie Mitchell to get a psychiatric exam to determine if she's fit for trial. Court documents show Judge Burlison also ordered 57-year-old Mitchell be hospitalized at the Department of Mental Health pending determination of competency.

Mitchell is charged with tampering with a judicial officer and resisting or interfering with arrest. She was arrested in front of the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis on November 2 when she showed up with a box-cutter. Officials said she was threatening to knock Judge Jason Sengheiser out of his wheelchair and cut his throat.

Court documents said Mitchell wanted to harm the judge after he ruled against her in a lawsuit October 26, 2017. Judge Sengheiser has stayed silent, not wanting to comment on the case.

We reached out to Michell’s defense attorney who directed us to the circuit attorney's office for comment. A spokesperson for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner replied, “due to the current status of the case we are unable to discuss it under the law."

Mitchell's case is scheduled to be reviewed on Christmas 2018.