× 2 injured in shooting at Sparta IL demolition derby

SPARTA, IL – The Sparta Police Department is investigating shooting that occurred after a demolition derby held Friday night. Police say 2 men got into an argument, one of whom was a driver in the event. Both men were shot during the fight.

Police have not identified the men, nor who was the shooter.

One of the victims was shot in the abdomen, and had to airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis. He was treated and released from the hospital. The second man suffered a self-inflicted wound to his hand.

Two persons from altercation were taken into custody, one man was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and a female was charged with obstruction of a peace officer and unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

An investigation is ongoing.