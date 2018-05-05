First Bank & LDC team up to help fund small businesses in ST. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - First Bank has partnered with the St. Louis Local Development Company (LDC) to establish a $300,000 Revolving Loan Fund. The loans will range in amounts from $20,000 to $50,000 and will be allocated to approved small businesses.

This partnership with the LDC signifies First Bank’s support of under-resourced areas within the city of St. Louis, as the approved businesses will be located within the city’s five designated Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Areas.

For more information or to apply for a loan through the First Bank Revolving Loan Fund, call business development loan officer Timothy Bohnert at 314-615-7663.