Illinois public defender fights in courtroom, boxing ring

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A public defender in a western Illinois county fights in the courtroom and in the boxing ring.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Madison County public defender John Rekowski’s career in the courtroom spans 30 years. He’s been the chief public defender since 1984. He typically handles multiple things at once, including cases and state legislation.

Rekowski says boxing helps him clear his mind after a long day by forcing him to focus on just one thing. The sport also appeals to his competitive sde.

Rekowski and the 13 others in his office handle about 80 percent of the county’s felony cases, which amounts to about 3,000 a year. He has also worked on legislation to protect the rights of the accused for the past 15 years.