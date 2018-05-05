× Lankford, Coleman & Brecheen Elected to Cardinals Hall of Fame

Ray Lankford, Vince Coleman and Harry Brecheen are the newest members of the Cardinals Hall of Fame. The announcement came on Friday, May 4, 2018 before the Cubs at Cardinals game. Fans voting on-line voted in Lankford and Coleman. Brecheen was elected as a veteran inductee by the Cardinals Hall of Fame’s Red Ribbon Committee. That committee is comprised of Cardinals Hall of Famers and local sports media.

Lankford holds the team record for most home runs hit at Busch Stadium II. He played 13 seasons with the Cardinals, beginning in 1990, hitting 228 home runs to go along with 2150 stolen bases.

Coleman played for the Cardinals from 1985-90. He stole 110 bases in his rookie season in 1990. Coleman stole 549 bases as a Cardinal. He was a two time All-Star and helped the Cardinals to pennants in 1985 and 1987.

Brecheen pitched for the Cardinals in 1940 and then 1943-52. He won three games for the Cards in the 1944 World Series against the St. Louis Browns. Brecheen won 128 games as a Cardinals pitcher.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be on August 18, 2018 at Ballpark Village.