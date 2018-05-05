× Mikolas & Pham Lead Cardinals Past Cubs, 3-2

Miles Mikolas pitched seven shutout innings and Tommy Pham hit a three run home run to lead the Cardinals past their arch-rival the Cubs on Friday night at Busch Stadium. Mikolas pitched into the eighth inning, shutting out the Cubs on just four hits. He struck out four while walking none. Mikolas got the win and improves to 4-0 on the season. Pham’s home run was the only scoring of the game for the Cards. His three run blast came in the second inning. It was his fifth home run of the season.

Cardinals closer Bud Norris made it interesting in the ninth inning. He allowed two runs before finally ending the game and picking up his 7th save of the year. Cardinals relief pitcher Dominic Leone left the game while warming up to pitch in the eighth inning. He left with forearm tightness in his right, throwing arm.