Three shootings Friday night and Saturday morning leave four people injured

ST. LOUIS – There have been three separate shootings Friday night and Saturday morning in St. Louis, leaving four victims wounded.

Friday evening around 8 p.m., a 24-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his toe. The shooting occurred in the 4600 block of San Francisco.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a man and woman were both shot at 5600 Cote Brillante. Both victims were conscious and breathing when police arrived at the scene. They were taken to an area hospital and are listed in critical/stable condition.

Early Saturday morning, around 12:20 a.m., a man was grazed by a bullet at 3600 South Grand. The bullet was fired from several blocks away. The victim refused medical treatment.

There is no further information at this time.