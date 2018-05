Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - According to the National Gardening Survey, nearly 75 percent of households participate in the hobby of gardening. From the experienced growers to the newbie gardeners, doing something new every year helps keep this age-old pastime fresh. Ryan Meahl, as Associate at the Sunset Hills The Home Depot, walks us through some tips to get garden-ready with fresh local plants, indoor innovations and top gardening trends for the springtime.

For more information visit www.homedepot.com.