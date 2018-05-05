Volunteers fan out across the Metro Areas to help low-income families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Volunteers with Rebuilding Together St. Louis provided free home repair to 40 low-income homeowners, including a veteran, throughout the metro area Saturday. Led by local sponsors such as Home Depot, Emerson, Boeing, St. Louis Realtors, and others, each home was rehabbed by a massive volunteer team. The rehabbing is expected to improve the lives of the families. The free community event was organized by Rebuilding Together St. Louis, with all labor and materials provided by St. Louis volunteers and companies.

Rebuilding Together St. Louis is an affiliate of a national volunteer organization. The mission of Rebuilding Together St. Louis is to bring volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of low-income homeowners, particularly the elderly and disabled.

For more information, call 314.918.9918.