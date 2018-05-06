× 2 shot at gathering outside Chicago hospital

CHICAGO – Chicago police say two women were shot in a drive-by shooting as they gathered with a group outside a hospital to await news about a man shot hours earlier in a separate shooting.

Police say the women were shot in the lower body at 8 p.m. Saturday outside Mount Sinai Hospital. The 35-year-olds were in fair and good condition at the Southwest Side hospital.

Amanda Morris told the Chicago Tribune her 25-year-old nephew was undergoing surgery inside when a car pulled up and the shooting started. Some 20 shell casings were found at the scene.

Morris said one woman is the man’s sister and the other was a cousin.

She said it was hard to fathom what had happened, asking, “What kind of city do with live in…?”