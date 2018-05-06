Cardinal fans concerned that Molina will be out the line-up for a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Cardinals fans are hoping a painful injury to star catcher Yadier Molina will not keep the 2-time World Series winner and 8-All Star down for long.

“Yadi’s been on the team since 2004, so losing him is like losing a great player but also a leader as well,” said St. Louis fan Morgan Reiner. “I think it’s going to be a hit to the team but we’re good this year.”

The injury loss came on a day when the Cardinals won in dramatic fashion. A walk-off homerun from Kolten Wong in the 10th inning guaranteed a series win for the Cardinals against their rival the Chicago Cubs.

Cardinals fan Craig Styles was disappointed when he heard Molina could be out for at least one month.

“It’s going to be a big blow to the team. H’s a good leader and it’s just an unfortunate freak accident but I mean we’ve got some young guys who can hopefully come up and fill the spot.”