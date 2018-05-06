City of St. Louis records 10 homicides in ten days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – There was another fatal shooting in St. Louis Sunday afternoon. Police say it was an adult female and she died on the scene near Fairground Park.

That brings the total to 10 people killed in the last 10 days in the City of St. Louis and community leaders are calling on everyone to take action.

“But everyone now from East St. Louis to Lake St. Louis has got to say what can I do. We have seen enough. We now need aggressive and very intentional actions,” says James Clark with Better Family Life.

He is calling for a change after 10 people killed in the last 10 days throughout St. Louis.

“Now everyone has got to identify what their contribution will be and not just sit on the sidelines and you know criticize,” he challenges.

He says this type of violence affects the entire community including families, friends and even innocent bystanders. He says it leads to bitterness and division within our city.

“We have got to get back to saying hello, have a good day, see we have become distant even though we’re neighbors; so it starts with in the home then it goes into the neighborhoods and it goes out to the broader community," he explains.

Better Family Life is trying to help spread that message through programs like Clean Sweep that helps fix up and clear out neglected properties. It's also hosting town halls with local churches and politicians. The group is also organizing an orange march to raise awareness for gun violence with local business leaders.

It also operates a 24/7 hotline to de-escalate situations before they turn violent.

“We spent too much time attacking each other now we’ve got to attack the crisis,” says Clark.

Clean Sweep will start on May 19. It will continue on several Saturdays throughout the summer.