High-protein snacks to keep you satisfied until your next meal

ST. LOUIS - With summer right around the corner, you might be tempted to focus on cleaning up your diet; swapping out heavier winter foods for more fresh options. Snacking on higher-protein items can help keep you satisfied until your next meal, and research shows that individuals who include at least 8g of protein at snack time are less likely to overeat at their next meal.

Alexandra Caspero, owner of Delish Knowledge and author of Fresh Italian Cooking for the New Generation, talks about some healthy high-protein snack ideas and shares herHummus Deviled Eggs recipe and DIY Trail Mix.

Hummus Deviled Eggs

6 large hard-boiled eggs

peeled 1/3 cup hummus

2 tablespoons Greek yogurt

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

Slice each hard-boiled egg in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place them in a large mixing bowl.

Add hummus, sea salt, pepper and chili powder; mash with a fork until well combined. Using a teaspoon, fill each egg white with hummus mixture.

DIY Trail Mix

Pick at least 2 nuts or seeds to make protein-packed. Use bulk bin at the grocery store for variety and to save money.

1/4 cup nuts or seeds of choice

2 tablespoons dried fruit of choice

Caspero's award-winning blog, Delish Knowledge, focuses on making whole-food eating deliciously simple.

For more information visit delishknowledge.com.