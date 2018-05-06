× Molina expected to miss at least a month after emergency surgery

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals catcher, Yadier Molina, is going to be out at least a month after he underwent emergency surgery Saturday evening.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Sunday morning that Molina had the emergency surgery for a traumatic hematoma after being hit in his groin area by a foul ball in Saturday afternoon’s game at Busch Stadium.

“That was a bad one,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said after the game about Molina’s injury. “And those ones don’t necessarily feel better tomorrow. That was hard to see.”

Can confirm Yadier Molina underwent what sounds like just awful emergency surgery last night, and is expected to miss a month, according to a source. Carson Kelly is expected to be activated today. #STLCards — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) May 6, 2018

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Carson Kelly, the Cardinals’ top catching prospect, was scratched from Class AAA Memphis’ game Saturday night. He is in St. Louis and is expected to be activated for Sunday night’s game, when the Cardinals go for a series sweep of the Cubs.