Take mom out for brunch at The Biergarten for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Biergarten at the Budweiser Brewery Experience in St. Louis is opening for an exclusive Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Biergarten chefs will serve a Mother’s Day-themed menu, along with exceptional drink options. Plus, mom’s first drink is free!

Brunch is $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 4 – 15 and complimentary for children ages 3 and under. Juice, soft drinks, coffee and tea are included in the price of the meal.

Guests are highly encouraged to make a reservation ahead of time by calling 314-765-4649 or emailing BiergartenSTLEvents@anheuser-busch.com