Violent week in St. Louis leaves one dead and others wounded in separate shootings

ST. LOUIS - A violent week in St. Louis leaves police busy investigating multiple shootings and a homicide. The victims were wounded in separate incidents.

St. Louis City Police are still trying to piece together more information on the various cases following the violent week.

The violence began Thursday night. Police continue to search for a 29-year-old suspect who stabbed a man to death in South St. Louis. The man was found dead inside his home on Hereford Street near Fyler Avenue. Police say he was stabbed multiple times. There is no word on a motive.

Police are also investigating a double shooting in North Saint Louis that happened just after 10 p.m. Friday on Cote Brilliante near Clara Avenue. When officers responded, they found a man and a woman had been shot.

No word on the victims’ conditions or any suspects.

Saturday afternoon, detectives responded to the 5800 block of Roosevelt. Police said a man was shot in the back and showed up at a hospital in critical condition. Homicide detectives are investigating. No other details have been released.

At 4 a.m. Sunday morning, a victim of a shooting arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm. He is in stable condition. The victim stated that the shooting occurred on the Poplar Street Bridge.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Investigators encourage anyone with information on any of these incidents to contact St. Louis City Police or Crime Stoppers (1-866-371-8477).