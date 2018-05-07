‘Bark in the Park’ is the Midwest’s largest festival celebrating canines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO — The largest festival in the Midwest celebrating our canine friends is quickly approaching. Bark in the Park is fun for the whole family.

Purina is hosting this year's Bark in the Park. It will be held on Saturday, May 19th from 8 a.m until 1 p.m in Forest Park. Bark in the Park will include a 5k race and a 1-mile walk for the animals, prizes, and an animal cruelty simulation rescue for children to experience animal rescue education.

Registration for the event is $25 per person until April 30th. Dogs and kids 12 and under are free.

All proceeds from Bark in the Park benefit The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Fund.

For more information or to register: visit hsmo.org/bark