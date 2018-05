Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- The Cardinals wrap up a three-game series against the Cubs in dramatic fashion.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was not behind the plate for the early morning win against the Cubs. After he was injured during Saturday afternoon game.

Molina was forced to leave in the ninth inning after taking a painful foul tip between his legs. He underwent emergency surgery to treat a traumatic hematoma.

Team officials say Molina likely won`t see any game time for the next month.