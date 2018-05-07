Community shaken after neighbor is accused of using samurai style sword to kill man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A murder in a South City neighborhood shook the usually quiet community because of the murder weapon used.

The St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s office said that 29-year-old Seth Herter of the 3300 block of Hereford Street admitted to killing 55-year-old Christopher McCarthy using a samurai-style sword on Thursday, May 3.

Detectives with the St. Louis City Police Department said McCarthy was found stabbed to death inside of Herter’s apartment.

On Monday, neighbors told Fox 2 that Herter would often ride a scooter up and down the street with a sword.

“I’ve seen this guy on the scooter and he drives by and he does a goofy little dance,” said Jeanie Bryan. “A few weeks ago, he had a samurai sword and he was holding it as he was driving down the street.”

Police said they located Herter with McCarthy’s car and cellphone.

They said that Herter had blood all over his clothes, telling them he was traveling to Mexico.

“As far as I am concerned, I never would have picked him out as a suspect whenever we see him over there,” said Ben Woods, “and then when it all started coming out, people were like, ‘it’s the guy that’s on the scooter all the time.’

Residents said that their neighborhood is fairly quiet and family friendly, but now there’s a feeling of uneasiness.

“It definitely makes you be on alert and keeping your surroundings close by and know what’s going on,” said Sarah Barker.

“It’s disappointing because this neighborhood has been extremely stable for a long time,” said Marcus Johnson, and we walk a lot at night and it never occurs to us to be concerned about anything.”

Police are continuing their investigation and have not yet released information on a possible motive.

Herter is currently being held on a $1 million bond.