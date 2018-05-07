Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …TUESDAY…MAY 8, 2018

More great weather on this Tuesday…partly to mostly sunny skies, breezy and mild to warm…upper 70’s to near 80 for the high…Tuesday evening is fine…scattered rain and storms popping well after midnight Tuesday night into early Wednesday…the focus…STL and points north. Wednesday is quiet to start and into the early afternoon…some storms try to fire up again mid to late afternoon on Wednesday… windy and warm…a warm run Thursday into Sunday…possible record heat on Saturday afternoon.