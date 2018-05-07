Doctor says it’s possible Molina could be back in half the time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Yadier Molina suffered a traumatic pelvic hematoma Saturday when a fast pitch, flying at 102 mph, hit him in the groin. Internal bleeding from the injury was so out-of-control it required emergency surgery says orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rick Lehman.

“When you look down there and see the bruising is getting bigger and bigger and you have to control the bleeding very early,” said Dr. Rick Lehman, sports medicine and orthopedic surgeon.

Dr. Lehman said when the swelling doesn’t go down after conventional means like ice and pressure, surgery is a must to find out where the bleeding is coming from and stop it otherwise it can cause blockages in sensitive structures like a person’s urethra or scrotum.

Dr. Lehman didn’t operate on Molina but he’s seen the injury many times before.

The Cardinals said Molina will be out for four weeks but Lehman is hopeful saying he seen athletes come back and half the time.