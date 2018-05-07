Get lost? Location markers help visitors navigate Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - They aren’t a main attraction at Forest Park, but they can ensure visitors have a safe, enjoyable experience.

Signage markers are in place as a tool to assist anyone who gets lost or has an emergency at the park.

While most signage is clear for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, the address markers are located high on light poles.

"They blend in the park when you`re not looking for them. But if you need them, you can always find them,” Forest Park Forever’s Director of Planning and Projects David Lenczycki said.

More than 1,000 of the signs, or markers, can be found on light poles.

“It’s an address marker for your location. It’s just like you have a mailbox in front of your house. You have a number and a street name that stands for the actual address of this street and a two-digit abbreviation of the street that you’re on. So, we’re standing right at 5797 PC - Pagoda Circle,” Lenczycki said.

The markers were installed shortly after the standard wayfinder signs were added to the park. Their appearance is more subtle and can be used in the event someone needs immediate assistance.

“The dispatch can guide you to the nearest light pole. Give us the address marker. And that will help them find you,” Lenczycki said.

More than 13 million people visit Forest Park each year. The park is 1,300 acres or about 2.1 square miles, Lenczycki said.

And while many people know where their favorite attraction is located, for example, the St. Louis Science Center or The Muny or The St. Louis Zoo, it is not unheard of to lose one’s sense of direction. In the event of an emergency, response time can be cut back significantly if the caller knows his or her location, and indicates what information is printed on the nearest light pole.

“When you’re in the middle of Forest Park, what do you see? You see trees. You see grass. You see old buildings,” Lenczycki said. “You might not be able to describe that you’re on Pagoda Circle, between Cricket and Government. And what this is used for when you have an emergency, or when you’re just calling a friend and you’re describing a location in the park.”