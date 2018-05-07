× Greitens team fights turning over his Gmail

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Lawyers for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are fighting a move by prosecutors to examine his personal email account and to turn over his cellphone for examination as part of his felony invasion of privacy case.

Media reports say Greitens’ attorneys have moved to quash a search warrant for Greitens’ Gmail account sought by an investigator in the St. Louis prosecutor’s office.

The married Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of a woman during a sexual encounter in 2015 before he was elected.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison is hearing motions in the case Monday and will preside over a trial set to begin May 14. Greitens is charged with felony invasion of privacy. Authorities have not released the woman’s name.

The Kansas City Star reports that Greitens’ lawyers say forcing him to turn over his phone would violate his right against self-incrimination.