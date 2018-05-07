× Kolten Wong launches GoFundMe campaign for volcano relief in Hawaii

ST. LOUIS, MO- The incredible pictures and videos coming out of Hawaii following Kilauea’s latest eruption and the resulting flow of lava are weighing on St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong.

Wong grew up about 20 miles from the devastating scenes playing out now on the Big Island.

On Monday, Wong launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $200,000 for relief efforts. Money would be distributed to non-profit organizations on the ground helping those impacted by the lava fissures and earthquakes since late last week.

“Lives are being overturned,” Wong said in a video appeal.

“If I can do anything for these families to help ease it just a little bit, because of your help, I mean, words can’t even describe how thankful we are.” Wong said.

The campaign had raised more than $1,700 in its first two hours.