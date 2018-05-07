LIVE Updates: Judge presides in pivotal hearing before Greitens trial

A judge on Monday will consider whether the pivotal witness in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ criminal trial, a woman involved in an affair with him, should be prohibited from testifying. Circuit Judge Rex Burlison will preside over the hearing, just a week before Greitens stands trial for felony invasion of privacy.

The married Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of the woman during a sexual encounter in 2015, before he was elected. Later this week, lawmakers convene in special session to consider impeachment.