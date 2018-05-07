Local artist to sell painting at Amy’s Hallmark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A local artist will be selling her artwork at Amy’s Hallmark in Chesterfield on Mother’s Day weekend. Patty Jackson, owner of “My Art of Life” will be selling original pieces and prints that can be personalized for the recipient.

The paintings will be sold Friday, May 11th through Sunday, May 13 at Amy’s Hallmark Shop at Chesterfield Commons, 230 THF Boulevard, Chesterfield.

The paintings will be available for purchase all day at the store and the artist will be there personalizing the paintings from 11:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. all three days.

For more information on “My Art of Life” visit the company’s Facebook page here and Instagram account here.