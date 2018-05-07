Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Areva Martin is an author, award-winning civil rights attorney, talk show host, commentator, and go-to expert.

She joins FOX2 Monday morning to discuss her new book ' Make it Rain' on how to use the media to revolutionize your business and brand. Her book aims to teach people to use their distinctive voice and media to reach the right audiences, build a platform, increase visibility, influence, and business.

Make It Rain Book Tour visits Maryville University Auditorium. Monday, May 7. Doors Open 6 p.m

Make it Rain Book Tour

6-7PM

Maryville University Auditorium

This event is open to the public.