Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Many of us take heart health for granted. But congenital heart defects affect about 40,000 births each year in the US. The defect happens when the heart, or blood vessels near the heart, don't develop normally before birth.

The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association's premiere event for raising funds to save lives.

Metro St. Louis Heart Walk

Busch Stadium Saturday, May 12, 2018

Gates open at 7:30am; Walk begins at 9am

More Information: metrostlouisheartwalk.org