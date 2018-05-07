× Missouri budget leaders agree on higher K-12 school funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri House and Senate budget leaders are recommending giving public K-12 schools a close to $99 million funding increase next fiscal year.

House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick on Monday said he and his Senate counterpart agreed on a plan that would mean lawmakers meet school funding goals outlined in state law.

House lawmakers recommended the full funding, but senators passed a budget plan with only a roughly $48 million increase.

Legislative negotiators still need to sign off on the plan, which then needs another vote of approval from the full Legislature.

Fitzpatrick said he and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Brown also agree on delaying a planned raise for state employees until January 2019 in order to save money and prevent premium hikes for state worker health care.