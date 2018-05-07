New Brentwood spa offers trendy “IV therapy”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – Walk into a spa, get a bag of IV therapy, and be on your way. This is the new trend across the country for a quick fix to everything, from the flu to a hangover.

Radiance Spa opened on Brentwood Blvd. in September and their business is booming. It was especially busy during the cold and flu season. People who were terribly ill with the flu came in, picked up a bag of super vitamins, and were back to work in a couple of days.

IV therapy is a combination of vitamins that are administered intravenously in about an hour. The owners of Radiance Spa say they are 100 percent absorbed into the bloodstream as opposed to oral vitamins that have to go through the digestive tract. Their most popular treatment is “Recovery,” for people who feel rundown and are getting sick. The patients we spoke with felt better immediately.

The After Party treatment for a hangover is also popular. The spa is open on Saturdays and Sundays for walk-ins who feel badly after a night of partying.

Traditional medicine says there is no proof IV therapy works. A Washington University doctor we spoke with says it simply rehydrates you and you could do the same thing by drinking a lot of water.