Stephen Piscotty’s mother passes away after battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease

ST. LOUIS, MO — ESPN just released this touching video about Stephen Piscotty’s journey home. His mother was diagnosed in May 2017 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease that attacks nerve cells. She died Sunday night.
Piscotty was traded by the St. Louis Cardinals to the Oakland Athletics for two infield prospects, allowing the outfielder to be near his family’s home in Pleasanton, California, following his mother’s diagnosis with Lou Gehrig’s disease. The two baseball teams worked together to get him to be near his mother over the last year.