Stephen Piscotty’s mother passes away after battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease

ST. LOUIS, MO — ESPN just released this touching video about Stephen Piscotty’s journey home. His mother was diagnosed in May 2017 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease that attacks nerve cells. She died Sunday night.

A family friend of the Piscottys confirms that Gretchen Piscotty died last night. I feel very fortunate to have met her even just for an hour or two. What a sad day for such a wonderful family, their friends and for Pleasanton. My deepest condolences. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) May 7, 2018

Piscotty was traded by the St. Louis Cardinals to the Oakland Athletics for two infield prospects, allowing the outfielder to be near his family’s home in Pleasanton, California, following his mother’s diagnosis with Lou Gehrig’s disease. The two baseball teams worked together to get him to be near his mother over the last year.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former #STLCards outfielder Stephen Piscotty’s mother, Gretchen. Sending our love and prayers to Stephen and the entire Piscotty family. pic.twitter.com/yaFJjBOlNK — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 7, 2018

My heart hurts for the Piscotty family. The Cardinals should be commended for the trade that helped him spend more time with his mother. Still was not enough time. How could it be? Tell your loved ones you love them. And send a prayer or thought or comforting vibe Piscotty's way. — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) May 7, 2018