× Romero keeps scoreless streak going, Twins blank Cards 6-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Fernando Romero didn’t allow a run for the second straight start to begin his major league career, throwing six sharp innings to lead the Minnesota Twins over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 on Monday night.

The victory was a season-high fourth straight for the Twins, who have won 13 of their last 16 games against National League opponents dating to last year.

St. Louis had its season-best five-game winning streak snapped, one night after finishing a weekend sweep of the rival Chicago Cubs at nearly 1 a.m.

Romero (2-0) permitted just three hits and struck out nine while throwing 97 pitches. The 23-year-old right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his debut last week, a win over Toronto.

Eddie Rosario helped keep Romero’s shutout streak intact in the first inning. The left fielder crashed into the wall and reached over it to catch what likely would have been a two-run homer for St. Louis’ Dexter Fowler.

Robbie Grossman went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Bobby Wilson knocked in two runs for Minnesota.

John Gant (1-1) gave up six hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings for the Cardinals.

Paul DeJong had three of St. Louis’ four hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said Gold Glove CF Byron Buxton went through running drills in the outfield and plans to run the bases Tuesday. Buxton has been out since April 12 with a hairline fracture in his left big toe, but Molitor said the 24-year-old is expected to travel with the team to California this week and could return then.

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright made a rehab start at Double-A Springfield, allowing two hits in five scoreless innings. The right-hander is returning from elbow inflammation, and manager Mike Matheny said Wainwright will likely return to the Cardinals’ rotation for his next start. … CF Tommy Pham was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game with a lingering hip injury. Pham pinch-hit in Sunday night’s 14-inning win over the Cubs. Matheny said the 30-year-old was “lobbying pretty hard” to start Monday and could return to the lineup on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Twins: After striking out a season-high eight in his last outing, Jake Odorizzi takes the mound as Minnesota closes out its two-game interleague series in St. Louis on Tuesday afternoon. The right-hander is 2-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings this season.

Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-1) has allowed one run or less in six straight starts and is second in the National League with a 1.40 ERA.