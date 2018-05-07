× Samurai sword used in south St. Louis slaying

ST. LOUIS – A local man admitted to using a samurai sword to kill another man in his south city apartment, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to police, the killing took place sometime between Wednesday and Thursday evening at an apartment in the 3300 block of Hereford Street, located in the North Hampton neighborhood.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the victim, 55-year-old Christopher McCarthy, was found stabbed to death around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police later arrested the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Seth Herter, in McCarthy’s SUV. Herter, who police said was covered in blood, confessed to killing McCarthy, stealing his vehicle and cellphone, and attempting to flee to Mexico.

A motive for the killing was not revealed.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Herter with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, stealing a motor vehicle, and cellphone theft. Herter’s bail was set at $1 million.