Schnucks is hosting a job fair Monday for Metro St. Louis stores

ST. LOUIS, MO- Schnucks will be hosting a job fair Monday, May 7, to fill positions at markets across the St. Louis area.

The job fair will be held at the Holiday Inn Southwest Route 66 at 10709 Watson Road in Sunset Hills from 8 a.m. to 5p.m.

Most positions looking to be filled are part-time.

To accelerate the application process, prospective applicants are encouraged to apply online before coming to the fair by visiting www.schnucks.com/employment.