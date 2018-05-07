‘Teacher Appreciation Day’ deals and freebies

Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day and several businesses and restaurants are offering discounts and free items to educators.

Here are some of the discounts:

  • Adobe: Teachers and students can take 60 percent off a Creative Cloud purchase.
  • Apple: Get discounted rates on Mac, Ipad, and other Apple accessories.
  • Ann Taylor LOFT: Teachers get 15 percent off all full-priced items.
  • Banana Republic: Get 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases.
  • Barnes & Noble: Get 20 percent off the publisher’s price for books purchased for classroom use, and 25 percent off the publisher’s price for certain “Educator Appreciation” days.
  • Chick-fil-A: Teachers, educators and administrators can get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants. Teacher ID required.
  • Chipotle: BOGO on burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on Teachers’ Day from 3 p.m. to close.
  • Costco : U.S. teachers get more than $60 in savings if they sign up for a new membership.
  • Dell: Get various discounts on computers and software.
  • Hanes: Get a 10 percent discount on purchases.
  • Hewlett Packard: HP Academy offers a 20 percent discount to U.S. teachers. You can also get free shipping.
  • Hobby Lobby: Get a 10 percent discount on in-store purchases. Must use a check or bank card provided by the school.
  • Home Depot: Home Depot offers a tax-free exemption on classroom purchases made at Home Depot. Public school teachers must apply for the exemption.
  • JoAnn Fabric: Get a 15 percent discount both in-store and online.
  • J.Crew: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases.
  • K12 School Supplies: Get 30-80 percent discounts on closeout and clearance school supplies.
  • Michaels: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases every day.
  • Microsoft Store: Get Office 365 free, and 10 percent off Windows devices.
  • Overstock.com: Get free Club O Gold memberships.
  • PBS: Get free access to digital curriculum-based resources.
  • Pencils.com: Get 10 percent off all orders.
  • Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee: Free house doughnut Monday, 30 percent off all week.
  • Talbots: Get a 15 percent discount on regular-priced items.