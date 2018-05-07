Watch the video replay of Dexter Fowler’s walk-off home run blast

ST. LOUIS – Dexter Fowler hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the 14th inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals finish a weekend sweep of the Chicago Cubs with a 4-3 win on Sunday night.

The victory was the Cardinals’ fifth straight, matching their season-best winning streak. It also improved St. Louis to 4-1 on the season against the rival Cubs, a year after Chicago won 14 of the 19 games between the two.

After Chicago took a 3-2 lead on Javier Baez’s solo shot in the top of the 14th, Luke Farrell (1-2) struck out the first two Cardinals batters he faced before allowing an infield single to Harrison Bader. Fowler then lifted a 2-2 pitch down the right-field line and just over the glove of Chicago outfielder Jason Heyward.

Mike Mayers (1-0) earned the win in relief for St. Louis, allowing one run in three innings.

The loss was the season-high fifth straight for Chicago, the team’s worst losing stretch since a six-game skid in late May last season.