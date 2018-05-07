Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Over the last three years, St. Louis University has had the unique opportunity to help shape the future of happiness research, building collaboration between science philosophy, and religion.

May 23 at the Sheldon Concert Hall leading happiness researchers will discuss the efforts to understand what are the things that make life worth living and are we wisely pursuing them.

SLU Professor of Philosophy Dan Haybron, is one of the leading authorities on happiness and well-being. He joins FOX2 to discuss the pursuit of happiness.

Happiness & Well-Being: What Brings Happiness and Why It Matters

A Priest, A Psychologist and a Philosopher Walk into a Concert Hall

May 23, 2018 - 7:30PM

Sheldon Concert Hall

www.happystl.org