You Paid For It – St. Charles mayor wants to spend $1M on new ‘welcome’ sign

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Our You Paid For It team is taking a hard look at a deal being pushed by the mayor of St. Charles – a welcome sign. But not just any sign. This one would cost taxpayers a million dollars.

Mayor Sally Faith says the sign would be along Interstate 70 leading up to 5th Street in St. Charles. But this deal hit some headwinds in the city council. Some council members balked at the price tag, saying a million dollars was just too much money.

The mayor has to go back to the drawing board to come up with something cheaper. She now says a half-million sounds okay, but even that's not sitting well with some on the council.